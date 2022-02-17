Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists

The first place winner in the 2021 photography category is John Tobin with "Green Eggs & Ham."

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the Art of the Avocado Art Competition, is now calling for entries. This year marks the 16th year that the art competition has been part of Fallbrook's annual Avocado Festival.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an "avocado" must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

There are three categories including 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional with cash prizes awarded in each: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. In the photography category, the cash prizes awarded are firs...