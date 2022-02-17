Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:54am

Village News/Courtesy photos

The first place winner in the 2021 photography category is John Tobin with "Green Eggs & Ham."

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the Art of the Avocado Art Competition, is now calling for entries. This year marks the 16th year that the art competition has been part of Fallbrook's annual Avocado Festival.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an "avocado" must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

There are three categories including 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional with cash prizes awarded in each: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. In the photography category, the cash prizes awarded are firs...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/18/2022 15:27