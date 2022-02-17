Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Jackpot for over half a million dollars hits at Pala Casino

 
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:38am

Dan N., winner of over half a million dollars, wins a hit playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em table game Feb. 4. Village News/Courtesy photo

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce a $520,098 jackpot hit during an Ultimate Texas Hold'em table game Friday night, Feb. 4. The winning guest, Dan N., is from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Dan was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em when she was dealt a royal flush, qualifying her for the jackpot progressive. The hand also qualified for the Random Mega feature, which randomly selected a royal flush as the winning hand. These two wins combined to earn her a total payout of over a half million dollars.

