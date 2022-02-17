LAFCO report: FPUD and Rainbow water customers would save an estimated $7.6 million a year by switching suppliers

FALLBROOK – A long-awaited independent analysis has concluded that customers of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District would save an estimated $7.6 million a year if the districts change water suppliers from the San Diego County Water Authority to the Eastern Municipal Water District.

The analysis, conducted under the direction of the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission, which will decide if the districts can switch water suppliers, also concludes that Eastern has the wherewithal to meet the water demands of Fallbrook and Rainbow for years to...