NWS issues Frost Advisories, Hard Freeze Warnings, and Winter Storm Warnings

San Diego County Coastal Areas and valleys have a frost advisory that remains in effect from midnight tonight to 8 am Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In San Diego County, temperatures as low as 28 degrees will result in frost formations. The frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. The coldest temperatures will be in the areas around Oceanside just inland from the coast, including Fallbrook. NWS is warning people to take steps to protect plants from the cold and possibly outdoor plumbing.

For San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys, a Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect from midnight tonight until 8 am Thursday morning with sub-freezing temps as low as 25 are expected.

The hard freeze puts crops in danger as well as sensitive vegetation and possibly outdoor plumbing. The coldest temperatures are expected in the southern and eastern valleys and in the low-lying areas near Chino and Corona.

Precautions should be taken to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

In the Riverside County Mountains including the city of Idyllwild and Pine Cove, the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 pm this evening.

Travelers may face snow. NWS says to plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The Winter Weather Advisory expired at noon today for San Bernardino Mountain areas.

The National Weather Service is reporting that showers are no longer likely to bring additional snow to the area.