808 customers this morning are without power. The lights went off starting at 6 AM according to SDG& E. Estimated restore time is about 10 AM. Communities Affected are: Pala Mesa Resort/ Pala Mesa Village/ Bonsal/ Bonsall/ Camino Del Rey Downs/ and Gopher Canyon area.

Circuit Affected: 233

Outage Cause: SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause.