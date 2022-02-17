Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $17,982

 
Last updated 2/23/2022 at 9:29pm



EL CAJON (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers but missing the Mega number in tonight's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $17,982, the California Lottery announced.

Another ticket with five numbers but missing the Mega number was sold at a gasoline station in Baker in the Mojave Desert and is also worth $17,982.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $20 million.

The numbers were drawn Wednesday night were 5, 10, 15, 31, 32 and the Mega number was 25. The jackpot was $19 million.

The drawing was the 13th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

