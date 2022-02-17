Two People Killed After Vehicle Hits Light Pole on SR 76

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were killed today, Saturday, when their vehicle crashed into a light pole and caught fire on state Route 76, police said.

Police responded to calls of the crash of a Dodge SUV at 2:13 a.m. Saturday on SR-76 and Airport Road, according to Sgt. Rick Davis of the

Oceanside Police Department. Officers arrived to find the SUV fully engulfed in flames.

Oceanside Fire Department crews responded to extinguish the fire and found two occupants in the vehicle dead.

There were no witnesses to the crash and the cause was under investigation by the OPD's major accident investigation team, the sergeant said. The names of the dead were being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call Accident Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4431.

The crash was similar to another fatal accident a day earlier, when two people were killed when a vehicle crashed off an Oceanside street, hit a fire hydrant and overturned at about 5 p.m. Friday.

That crash took place at Avenida Empresa and College Boulevard, about a mile and a half south of SR-76, according to the OPD.

The victims, whose names were not immediately available, died at the scene, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.