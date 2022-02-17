Vallecitos School District board adopts updated trustee area boundaries

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District board held a Feb. 8 public hearing on updated election trustee area boundaries and adopted one of the proposed maps.

A 5-0 vote adopted the map which has a 2020 census population of 456 residents in Trustee Area 1, 466 people in Trustee Area 2, 448 community members in Trustee Area 3, 468 residents in Trustee Area 4, and 433 people in Trustee Area 5.

The hearing included two proposed maps for the board to consider. “They reviewed the maps,” said Vallecitos School District Business Manager Linda Miller.

In 2019, the Vall...