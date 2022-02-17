Re: 'Another young person with almost zero potential COVID-19 liability irreparably harmed by the 'cure' [Village News, Letter, 2/10/22]

Dear Julie, first let me say how sorry I am that this needless atrocity has had to happen to your family.

As I read your heart warming editorial about your nephew, it just broke my heart and actually brought tears to my eyes. To think that this sweet family just starting out in life will be taken down an avoidable path just makes me sick to my stomach. All in the name of wokeness.

If it weren't for your professional reporting on these experimental shots (not really a vaccine), we would never get to hear the truth about your family member. I am sure we will hear from some moron about, where's the proof it was the vaccine that caused this. I too have a friend who's son, at 30 years old, was in perfect health and had his spleen just rupture and nearly died. The doctors can't explain why it ruptured as he had not experienced anything that is the usual culprit when this happens.

I've also been following a family in Arizona, where the wife after begging the hospital to treat her dying CCP virus infected husband with time and again proven Ivermectin and/or Hydroxychloroquine that saves lives, to try it with saving her husband's life. She had to finally hire an attorney to make the hospital honor their "Do no harm" policy. This woke judge did not side with this man's wife and Health Care Directive advocate, instead let his personal views cloud his legal obligation, which he took an oath to uphold the law yet sided with the hospital.

There are over a million adverse effects reported and over 20,000 documented deaths, from this experimental shot. I am sure there are numerous underreported adverse effects and deaths, but it is becoming more and more of a battle as they erode our constitutional rights to not take this so-called vaccine, which we do not want.

So when people like me are questioning why are they still insisting on a shot that doesn't stop me from getting the virus, doesn't stop me from spreading the virus and it is now proven that it doesn't even lessen the effects of the virus like these woke news channels report, then I question their ignorance, intelligence and financial motive.

I have several friends, one husband and wife who have contracted this virus. One fully vaccinated, the other refused to be vaccinated. The vaccinated husband suffered horribly while the wife had an easy go of it, just not feeling well for a few days. Kind of like the flu.

So Joe, explain to me again how this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated when the higher percentage of those in hospitals are the vaccinated?

It is a horrible virus inflicted upon our world by your friends in China who pay millions to you and your family and we are following the money for these useless, deadly shots that you and many others are profiting from at the expense of innocent Americans!

Julie, I pray for "Tom" and your family.

Shanika Benson