Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Youth Rugby introduces 2022 FYR Braves

 
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:39pm

The U8 Fallbrook Youth Rugby Team includes, from left, front row, Falco Wells, Estelle Montgomery, Ava Christman, Liam DeVries, Tobias Ruvalcaba; second row, Brylee Spencer, Charlie Madden, Frankie Garcia, Zachary Dudley, Reid Monnig, Cason Berger; back row, coach Alexis, team mom Raquel. Not pictured are coach Luis, Jade DeVries and Roman Smith.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby would like to introduce the four teams of FYR Braves for the 2022 season. These athletes will have one final home game at Potter Jr. High on Saturday, Feb. 19 before they head off to End of Season Tournaments.

Anyone who wishes to follow the remainder of their season, can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/fallbrookyouthrugby

Submitted by Fallbrook Youth Rugby.

