Fallbrook Youth Rugby introduces 2022 FYR Braves
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:39pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby would like to introduce the four teams of FYR Braves for the 2022 season. These athletes will have one final home game at Potter Jr. High on Saturday, Feb. 19 before they head off to End of Season Tournaments.
Anyone who wishes to follow the remainder of their season, can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/fallbrookyouthrugby
Submitted by Fallbrook Youth Rugby....
