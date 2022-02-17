Lady Warriors win basketball league title, seeded #1 playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls basketball team repeated the Valley League championship the Warriors won last season, and the team was given the first seed in the CIF Division II playoffs.

For the second consecutive year, Fallbrook was undefeated against Valley League opposition. The 10-0 league record was part of a 20-6 overall season mark, and the Warriors won their final 15 regular-season games.

“It was tougher this season than it was last year for sure,” Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison said of the Warriors’ second consecutive league championship.

