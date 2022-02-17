Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Senior golfers needed

 
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:36pm



FALLBROOK – Anyone over the age of 50 who likes to play golf can join the Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group. The group plays each Tuesday at about 15 different courses in the North San Diego County area.

It is as much a social club as a golf club. They have a summer party, a Christmas Party, and two “away” trips each year, in the spring and in the fall. For more information call Ed Erzen, 760-728-3960.

Submitted by Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group.

 

