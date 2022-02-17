Two former San Luis Rey colts win stakes races in Dubai

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

Two colts who trained at the San Luis Rey Training Center as two-year-olds won stakes races Feb. 4 at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Three-year-old Get Back Goldie won the Oud Metha Stakes, which was the second race of the day. Hot Rod Charlie, who is now 4 years old, won the Grade 2 Al Maktoum Challenge which was the day’s fifth race. Both horses are trained by Doug O’Neill, and William Buick was the jockey for both Feb. 4.

“It was a great feeling to go all the way out there and have a couple of victories the first day,” O’Neill said.

The win f...