Two former San Luis Rey colts win stakes races in Dubai
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:37pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent
Two colts who trained at the San Luis Rey Training Center as two-year-olds won stakes races Feb. 4 at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
Three-year-old Get Back Goldie won the Oud Metha Stakes, which was the second race of the day. Hot Rod Charlie, who is now 4 years old, won the Grade 2 Al Maktoum Challenge which was the day’s fifth race. Both horses are trained by Doug O’Neill, and William Buick was the jockey for both Feb. 4.
“It was a great feeling to go all the way out there and have a couple of victories the first day,” O’Neill said.
The win f...
