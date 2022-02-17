Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors take 3-1 record into second round of boys rugby season

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:37pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys rugby team will enter the second round of league play with a 3-1 overall record.

The Warriors finished the first round 2-1 in league play after defeating Mira Costa High School of Manhattan Beach in a Jan. 29 game at Fallbrook. A non-league game Feb. 5 at Coronado ended as a Warriors victory.

“I’m happy about it,” said Fallbrook coach Sierra Arteaga.

Both the 17-15 win over Mira Costa and the 21-19 triumph against Coronado involved Fallbrook overcoming a halftime deficit. “We had two back-to-back games where we shut...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/19/2022 00:29