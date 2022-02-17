Warriors take 3-1 record into second round of boys rugby season

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys rugby team will enter the second round of league play with a 3-1 overall record.

The Warriors finished the first round 2-1 in league play after defeating Mira Costa High School of Manhattan Beach in a Jan. 29 game at Fallbrook. A non-league game Feb. 5 at Coronado ended as a Warriors victory.

“I’m happy about it,” said Fallbrook coach Sierra Arteaga.

Both the 17-15 win over Mira Costa and the 21-19 triumph against Coronado involved Fallbrook overcoming a halftime deficit. “We had two back-to-back games where we shut...