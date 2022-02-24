Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CSUSM program to review NCFPD community risk reduction program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:16pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A Cal State University San Marcos program will be reviewing the North County Fire Protection District’s community risk reduction program.

The university’s College of Business Administration has a Senior Experience Program in which a team of five graduating business students work as consultants. The activity will include development of metrics to enhance the effectiveness of the district’s practices, outreach, and marketing.

“The goal is to identify exactly the scope of work, but I would like them to evaluate all of our community risk reduction act...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/25/2022 02:52