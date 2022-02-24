Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Don Diego scholarship applications are now available

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:17pm



DEL MAR – Don Diego Scholarship Foundation is offering $72,500 in 2022 college scholarships to 25 outstanding and deserving students who reside in the San Diego area and have participated in the San Diego County Fair and/or other activities associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds in previous years.

The deadline to apply is midnight March 28. Eligibility details and applications are at www.dondiegoscholarship.org. Scholarships are offered in six categories with individual awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

Scholarships of $5,000, $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 will be awarded in each of fou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

