Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Fallbrook's Finest' honored by FUHSD superintendent

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:21pm

Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Smith

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

"Fallbrook's Finest" were recognized at the Jan. 24 school board meeting by Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Teachers and staff are recognized monthly at the board meeting with the superintendent reading a statement about the recipients.

Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Smith was the first one she praised. "He has been ramping up the ROTC program since he first arrived at Fallbrook High School in August after Master Sgt. Brian Richardson relocated to Texas. After Lt. Col. Bill Wade' retirement, Chief Warrant...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/25/2022 02:30