'Fallbrook's Finest' honored by FUHSD superintendent

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

"Fallbrook's Finest" were recognized at the Jan. 24 school board meeting by Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Teachers and staff are recognized monthly at the board meeting with the superintendent reading a statement about the recipients.

Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Smith was the first one she praised. "He has been ramping up the ROTC program since he first arrived at Fallbrook High School in August after Master Sgt. Brian Richardson relocated to Texas. After Lt. Col. Bill Wade' retirement, Chief Warrant...