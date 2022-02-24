Supervisors certify Gopher Canyon Road segment for radar enforcement

Other Gopher Canyon Road segment, Live Oak Park Road recertified

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors certified the 50 mph speed limit on Gopher Canyon Road between Old Highway 395 and Spa Havens Way for radar enforcement.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Jan. 26 approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to certify that part of Gopher Canyon Road for radar enforcement while a 5-0 Board of Supervisors vote Feb. 9 approved the second reading and adoption. The ordinance will take effect March 11.

The action also recertified the 45 mph speed limit on Gopher Canyon Road from Spa Have...