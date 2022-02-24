Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Music Society to serve up "trout" quintet performance

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:23pm

The Dana Point Symphony Quintet will perform Schubert's "Trout" Quintet Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. in Fallbrook's historic Mission Theater. Musicians featured are, from left, Dean Anderson, violin; Wan-Chin Chang, piano; Jennifer Wu, viola; Claire Mehm, cello and Chris Hornung, double bass. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Can a song about a fish inspire a sublime piece of music?

Yes – when the music is the "Trout" piano quintet by Franz Schubert, written in 1819. This composition is arguably the most instantly recognizable piece of chamber music in the entire repertoire, and it remains overwhelmingly popular with performers and audiences alike.

Fallbrook Music Society brings five talented musicians from the Dana Point Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Feb. 27, to engage Fallbrook concertgoers with this famous composition from the pen of the 22 year-old Schubert. Fallbrook Music Society President...



