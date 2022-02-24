Firehouse Que & Brew offers dinner theater murder mystery

FALLBROOK – Firehouse Que & Brew and Curtain Call Company are working together to provide an evening of fun for Fallbrook. "The Honeymoon from Hell" will be performed March 6, 7, 13 and 14, starting at 6 p.m.

Firehouse Que & Brew will offer a three course meal, and Curtain Call Company will provide the hilarious murder mystery.

Everyone should dress in their best "cruise attire" and step aboard the SS Amore with their captain Giovanni de la Robbia, "the happy guy." Chef Freida will offer a choice of a beef, chicken or vegan dinner and a special surprise dessert. Cruise director Gina will...