Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk – What's running around San Diego County

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:22pm

Curtain Call Company presents "The Honeymoon from Hell," a murder-mystery-dinner-theatre cruise onboard the Firehouse Que & Brew Restaurant in Fallbrook, starting March 6.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Here is what is playing in Fallbrook and around the county.

"James and the Giant Peach" opens tonight, Feb. 24 at the Bob Burton Theater, 2400 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook, continuing Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 and 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb.26 at 2 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, go to www.christiantheaterartsproject.org. Tickets are also available at the door. An-all-children cast.

"The Honeymoon from Hell" is a murder-mystery-dinner-theatre cruise presented by Curtain Call Company. The first boarding is Sunday, Marc...



