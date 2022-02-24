Five homebuying misconceptions to avoid

The seemingly-overwhelming experience of buying a new home is a process each homebuyer goes through. However, much of the stress of this big decision are myths. Village News/Courtesy photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

It's common for both first-time homebuyers and experienced homeowners to feel overwhelmed by the process of purchasing a house. Plus, myths and misconceptions often make the experience even more confusing.

Myths like: "Renting is cheaper than buying." "You need a credit score of 700 to get a loan." "You shouldn't buy in a seller's market." Have you come across any of these?

If you're thinking of buying this year, don't let these misleading ideas deter you from your goals.

Myth #1: You need a certain credit score. While mortgage programs do have cr...