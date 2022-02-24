Sen. Bates introduces SB 1025, giving tax credits to organizations sponsoring blood drives

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) introduced SB 1025 which grants tax credits to companies and organizations that sponsor blood drives. During a time when the nation is experiencing a blood shortage, SB 1025 intends to boost blood donations by encouraging the hosting of blood drives. Senator Bates issued the following statement:

“Approximately 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood every year; however, the continued impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current business environment have made it difficult for some organizations to support ongoing blood drive...