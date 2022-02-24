Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

They love to run

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 5pm

Sled dogs love to run. Village News/Jeff Schultz photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

In the land of the midnight sun, twilight will have lifted before the 50th Annual Iditarod race starts on the first Saturday in March. Tradition dictates that all teams depart from 4th and D Streets in downtown Anchorage. It has been that way since 1973.

This year, there will be 57 teams striking out in the oldest race of its kind. It's an even year, so they will take the North Course through Alaska's interior. The trail wedges over, under, and through hip-deep snow, around forests, and plows across icy tundra, often in subzero temper...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/25/2022 02:30