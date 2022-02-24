Blankets donated to Victory Outreach

Residents of Victory Outreach's recovery home wear the blankets they chose from those donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project presented 13 hand crocheted twin sized blankets to the Victory Outreach/Alcance Victoria Vista Christian Recovery Home for adult men who have drug or alcohol problems. The 12 month live-in program is designed to reclaim, redeem and restore lives that have been consumed by drugs, alcohol and/or other substance abuse as well as physical and emotional abuse.

According to their website, "We are not a treatment program but rely on the Word of God through the Bible, prayer and positive direction in order to aid a person through their 'Journey of Chan...