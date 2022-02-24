BUSD adopts new trustee maps

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District adopted maps for updated election trustee areas.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Feb. 16 approved the new trustee areas. The board considered three potential maps and chose what was referred to as Scenario 1.

“We actually saw very small geographical changes as far as the lines,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “It’s very similar to our pre-existing map.

The Bonsall district transitioned from electing board members at large to elections by trustee area in 2019. Elections by trustee area require candidates to li...