Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD adopts new trustee maps

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:58pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District adopted maps for updated election trustee areas.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Feb. 16 approved the new trustee areas. The board considered three potential maps and chose what was referred to as Scenario 1.

“We actually saw very small geographical changes as far as the lines,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “It’s very similar to our pre-existing map.

The Bonsall district transitioned from electing board members at large to elections by trustee area in 2019. Elections by trustee area require candidates to li...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/25/2022 02:47