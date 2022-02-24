Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Business Expo showcases local businesses

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4pm

The Bakin' it Up Collective provides information and baked good samples to guests attending the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, Feb. 17. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Chloe Shaver

Writer Intern

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted a business expo on Feb. 17 to promote chamber members. With over 20 businesses, the expo showcased many of Fallbrook's stores and shops with a range of goods and services to be found here.

The Baking it Up Collective brought delicious pastries for everyone in attendance to sample. Kelly Siegler, the owner, started to bake pastries at home to sell in 2017. In 2020, Joanna Costello joined her team, adding sourdough and her own spin on the treats that had been gaining popularity. They opened a storefront in 2021, where they are...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/25/2022 02:30