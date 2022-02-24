Business Expo showcases local businesses

The Bakin' it Up Collective provides information and baked good samples to guests attending the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, Feb. 17. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Chloe Shaver

Writer Intern

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted a business expo on Feb. 17 to promote chamber members. With over 20 businesses, the expo showcased many of Fallbrook's stores and shops with a range of goods and services to be found here.

The Baking it Up Collective brought delicious pastries for everyone in attendance to sample. Kelly Siegler, the owner, started to bake pastries at home to sell in 2017. In 2020, Joanna Costello joined her team, adding sourdough and her own spin on the treats that had been gaining popularity. They opened a storefront in 2021, where they are...