Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Camp Pendleton-based murder victim's mother files federal suit over alleged killer's gun purchase

 
Last updated 3/2/2022 at 12:19pm



SAN DIEGO - The mother of a woman shot and killed outside her Oceanside apartment filed a lawsuit today against the federal government,

claiming it failed to prohibit her alleged killer from legally purchasing a firearm, despite the fact that he should have been prohibited from doing so

under federal law.

The lawsuit was filed in San Diego federal court by the mother of 24-year-old Devon Rideout, a Camp Pendleton-based Naval hospital corpsman who was allegedly gunned down on July 20, 2018, by 29-year-old Eduardo Arriola, who remains jailed awaiting trial for Rideout's murder.

Accordin...



