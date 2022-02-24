Have you seen this man? Vista Sheriff's Station asking public's help

The Vista Sheriff's Station wants the public's help in locating a convicted felon who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday, February 27 just after 1:00 p.m., a Good Samaritan saw a man attacking his girlfriend outside a home in the 100 block of W Indian Rock Road in Vista.

The Good Samaritan confronted the suspect, later identified as Ulysses Ramos (11/14/87). That's when Ramos attacked the man with a three-foot-long metal chain. Before leaving the scene, Ramos reportedly told the victim he was going to retrieve a "strap," which Sheriff's investigators believed to be a firearm.

The victim immediately contacted the Sheriff's Communications Center to report the incident. With Ramos believed to be barricaded inside his home on W Indian Rock Road, deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station set up a perimeter.

The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED/ SWAT) was also called in to assist. Once the home was cleared, deputies entered and discovered Ramos was no longer inside or anywhere on the property.

During a search of Ramos' home, deputies located the metal chain used in the attack, ammunition, an empty handgun holster and a rifle scope. There were no firearms located during the search.

At this time, Ramos is still at large and believed to be armed with an unknown type of firearm.

There is probable cause to arrest Ramos for domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of ammunition.