Hope Clinic for Women offers Inspiring Hope Western Gala
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:13pm
FALLBROOK – The Hope Clinic for Women will welcome the community March 12 to the 17th Annual "Inspiring Hope" Western Gala at SonRise Christian Fellowship, located at 463 S. Stagecoach Lane.
Guests will hear guest speaker Rebekah Hagan and also enjoy down-home fixings to eat with caterers Carlo and Alita Guardado and music by Allen & Friends, with a big-sky, boot-stompin', pickin' and grinnin' good time! In addition, guests will meet HCWs new executive director, Amy Martin.
Hagan will tell her story which begins when she became pregnant at 17 with her son, Eli, and again with a secon...
