Hope Clinic for Women offers Inspiring Hope Western Gala

Members of Hope Clinic's gala committee include the "Round 'em Up Gals" Posse, from left, Concepcion Richter, Gracie Gonzalez, Patti Cota, Amy Martin, Carolyn Koole, Becky Schmad and Miriam Key.

FALLBROOK – The Hope Clinic for Women will welcome the community March 12 to the 17th Annual "Inspiring Hope" Western Gala at SonRise Christian Fellowship, located at 463 S. Stagecoach Lane.

Guests will hear guest speaker Rebekah Hagan and also enjoy down-home fixings to eat with caterers Carlo and Alita Guardado and music by Allen & Friends, with a big-sky, boot-stompin', pickin' and grinnin' good time! In addition, guests will meet HCWs new executive director, Amy Martin.

Hagan will tell her story which begins when she became pregnant at 17 with her son, Eli, and again with a secon...