Pets of the Month wait to be adopted at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

Maya, a mild mannered 1 year old, loves attention. She's very calm, and would love to join a family where she'd be taken out on family trips and spend time with other family animals. Village News/Chloe Shaver photo

Chloe Shaver

Writer Intern

As February ends, the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary continues to adopt and foster out pets to loving homes. Last month's pet, Opal, was placed into long-term foster care – but there are plenty more that need loving homes. The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary offers free monthly pet microchipping and spay/neutering clinics at Fallbrook Fertilizer, Feed & Farm Supply, 215 W. Fallbrook St., and will be at Bark in the Park on March 19.

The first pet in the spotlight this month is Maya. Around a year old, she's from Tijuana and has already had her first litter of puppi...