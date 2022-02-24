Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Piconi rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 3:58pm

Village News/Energy Vault photos

Robert Piconi, who grew up in Fallbrook, holds the gavel which he used to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 14.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Robert Piconi rang the New York Stock Exchange opening bell Feb. 14.

Piconi, who lived in Fallbrook before leaving for college and whose parents still live in Fallbrook, is now the chief executive officer of Energy Vault. The company's initial public offering was part of the NYSE activity Feb. 14, and Piconi was invited to ring the opening bell.

"It was just an amazing day," Piconi said.

Energy Vault stock opened at $10 a share. "There's a lot of volatility in that as you go public," Piconi said. "We're definitely going to see some volatility."

That day the...



