By Chuck Westerheide
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Public's help needed to ID man killed on freeway

 
Last updated 2/28/2022 at 3:29pm

The man was found Jan. 12 and died in the hospital Jan. 18.

The Medical Examiner's Office needs your help identifying a man killed while crossing Interstate 805 in January.

No identification or personal property was found by medical crews who took him to the hospital. An artist sketch of the man was made of the man and a tattoo on his arm.

Witnesses to the accident say the man ran across northbound I-805 at the Interstate 8 interchange in Mission Valley and was hit by a vehicle on Jan. 12. Motorists called 9-1-1 and he was taken to a hospital where he died Jan. 18.

Medical Examiner's Office investigators said the man is a Caucasian male that appears to be in his early 20s. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He was unshaven at the time of his death. A fingerprint search with FBI, state, and local agencies did not result in a match.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to please contact the Medical Examiner's Office Investigations Division at 858-694-2905 regarding Case 2022-00253.

 

