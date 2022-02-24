Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Safe gun storage ordinance takes effect Feb. 25

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:57pm

This is an example of a locked disarmed and secured semi-automatic handgun and revolver pistol.

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego ordinance requiring that all guns be safely stored takes effect Feb. 25. It requires all guns in homes or structures near a home to either be secured with a trigger lock or be locked away in a container. The only exception is if the firearm is within the immediate control of an authorized person.

"Safe firearm storage saves lives and prevents gun violence," said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "Last year we introduced the measure. Earlier this year the rules were finaliz...



