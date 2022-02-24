Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County to Show Solidarity With Ukraine

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/26/2022 at 11:03pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The County Administration Building in downtown San Diego will be lit up at sunset tonight in blue and yellow colors demonstrating

the county's solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Shane Harris, the president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, asked the county's chief administrative officer to conduct the lighting.

``The lighting at our County Administration Building has always been a symbolic way for our county to stand in solidarity on important causes like

this near and far,'' Harris said. ``It is important that our county symbolically lights up to demonstrate our solidarity with the Ukrainian people here and abroad. San Diego County stands with Ukraine and its people and we are demonstrating it by showing up, lighting up and standing up.''

The PAJA is a national civil rights organization and policy institute.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/27/2022 08:21