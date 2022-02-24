Sherrifs End Chase Through Town

Just before noon today three Sherrif vehicles were seen in pursuit of a car driving fast down Mission Road. According to Sherrifs Media Relations, the the pursuit was called off when the driver became erratic, possibly putting others in danger. The pursuit started as the result of a traffic violation.

Fallbrook Sherrif Substation Lt. Hernandez said, "The incident earlier was a vehicle stop for erratic driving. When the deputy approached, the driver took off and a pursuit ensued. The driver was driving so erratically that the pursuit was terminated due to the dangers of it passing through town at those speeds and disregard for the safety of others."

Media Relations stated, "under the circumstances, it was the right call."

This is a developing story. More will be reported as information becomes available.