Vanderlaan concludes term as LAFCO chair
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 3:56pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Bonsall resident Andy Vanderlaan concluded his year as the board chair of San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission.
Vanderlaan is the public member on LAFCO’s board which consists of two county supervisors (currently Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson), one city council representative from San Diego (currently Chris Cate), two city council members from the county's other 17 incorporated cites (currently Escondido mayor Paul McNamara and Chula Vista mayor Mary Salas), two members from special district boards (currently Jo MacKenzie of the Vista Irr...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)