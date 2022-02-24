Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vanderlaan concludes term as LAFCO chair

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 3:56pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall resident Andy Vanderlaan concluded his year as the board chair of San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission.

Vanderlaan is the public member on LAFCO’s board which consists of two county supervisors (currently Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson), one city council representative from San Diego (currently Chris Cate), two city council members from the county's other 17 incorporated cites (currently Escondido mayor Paul McNamara and Chula Vista mayor Mary Salas), two members from special district boards (currently Jo MacKenzie of the Vista Irr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021