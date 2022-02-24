Vanderlaan concludes term as LAFCO chair

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall resident Andy Vanderlaan concluded his year as the board chair of San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission.

Vanderlaan is the public member on LAFCO’s board which consists of two county supervisors (currently Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson), one city council representative from San Diego (currently Chris Cate), two city council members from the county's other 17 incorporated cites (currently Escondido mayor Paul McNamara and Chula Vista mayor Mary Salas), two members from special district boards (currently Jo MacKenzie of the Vista Irr...