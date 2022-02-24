Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

VFW Post 1924 honored with 2 awards

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:56pm

Fallbrook's Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924 earns All-American and All-State honors for its programs and service to the community, including presenting a scholarship to a Fallbrook High senior, having a Color Guard at a charity golf tournament, placing flags on Main Avenue on federal holiday and doing a landscaping day for a wounded warrior.

FALLBROOK – The members of Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924 have been recognized by both the VFW National Organization and the VFW Department of California for their work during the 2020-2021 VFW year. The Post earned All-American honors for the first time ever from the national organization as well as All-State honors for the second time (2016-2017) ever from the VFW Department of California.

"Every year the National and State Commanders put out the criteria to attain these prestigious awards," said Post Commander Chris Ingraham. The criteria established is to award Posts that are well r...



