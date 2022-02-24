Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Wildland blaze erupts in Cleveland National Forest, west of Elsinore

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/2/2022 at 1:57pm

Village News/AC Investigations

The Jim Fire is seen from the middle of town in Fallbrook. It is in Cleveland National Forest between Lake Elsinore and Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

LAKE ELSINORE - A wildfire broke out today in the Cleveland National Forest west of Lake Elsinore, charring about 10 acres before crews began working to encircle it.

As of the last update it is currently about 60 acres.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before noon along Holy Jim Trail, roughly halfway between Lake Elsinore and Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Eight engine crews and two hand crews deployed to the location and encountered flames in thick vegetation, according to the USFS.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were called in to make runs on the brusher.

Federal firefighters were also receiving assistance from Orange County Fire Authority personnel. However, no Riverside County crews were immediately summoned to the area.

There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the blaze.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/02/2022 18:09