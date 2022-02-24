FUESD superintendent's pay is inflated
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 3:56pm
The San Diego Union Tribune reported Feb. 13 the Fallbrook Union Elementary superintendent for 4,800 students, Candace Singh, was paid $392,519 total pay for the year 2020. The article also mentions that the Los Angeles Unified superintendent, Austin Beutner, was paid less at $343,159 to lead a 419,000 student district.
How on earth could this grossly inflated salary have been allowed? What's wrong with our schools? It appears the problems start at the top.
William Larsen
