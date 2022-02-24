Microbusiness COVID-19 grant application period opens

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

“Microbusinesses” around San Diego County hurt by COVID-19 can now officially begin applying online for $2,500 grants.

The County Board of Supervisors last week approved making 1,550 grants totaling $3.8 million, funded in part by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, to some of the smallest businesses in the county, like home businesses and sidewalk vendors.

The list could include home businesses like pet sitters, shoppers, cleaners and home health care workers, and sidewalk vendors like food cart operators.

