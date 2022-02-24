Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legionnaires fall short in game for soccer league championship

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Had Bonsall High School’s soccer team defeated High Tech Mesa in those two teams’ Feb. 8 match in Bonsall, the Legionnaires would have won the Pioneer League championship. A 2-0 High Tech Mesa victory gave the Thunder a 5-0-1 final league record and the league championship while Bonsall settled for a 4-1-1 league record and second p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021