Legionnaires fall short in game for soccer league championship

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Had Bonsall High School’s soccer team defeated High Tech Mesa in those two teams’ Feb. 8 match in Bonsall, the Legionnaires would have won the Pioneer League championship. A 2-0 High Tech Mesa victory gave the Thunder a 5-0-1 final league record and the league championship while Bonsall settled for a 4-1-1 league record and second p...