Sultans defeat Warriors in first round of girls water polo playoffs

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:46pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In the first round of the CIF Division I girls water polo playoffs, Santana High School defeated Fallbrook High School in a Feb. 9 match.

The Sultans obtained a 13-9 victory, but Warriors coach Sean Redmond wasn’t displeased about his players performance. “I thought they played very well. Santana was definitely the better team that day,” Redmond said. “Disappointed in losing, but the way they played, I was very pleased with.”

The Feb. 5 CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting gave Santana the seventh seed among Division I schools and Fallbrook t...



Reader Comments(0)

