Warrior grapplers competitive at freshman wrestling championship meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although no Fallbrook High School wrestlers placed in the San Diego Freshman County Championships tournament Feb. 5 at Mount Carmel High School, the four Warriors who participated were competitive.

“I was very pleased with how the kids performed,” said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera. “Unfortunately we didn’t have any places.”

Six wrestlers in each weight class received medals. Two of Fallbrook’s wrestlers were in the top eight and lost the match which would have given them one of the six highest positions. A third Fallbrook wrestler lost his matc...