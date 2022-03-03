Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD approves Rawhide Ranch internship program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:19pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District approved an agreement with Rawhide Ranch for a 12-week veterinarian and animal science internship program for BUSD students in fourth through eighth grade.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Feb. 16 approved the program. The agreement calls for 24 students to participate in the program which actually began Feb. 4 and will run through April 28. The students will participate in the program on Friday afternoons.

“We are excited about these opportunities,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The program is called Rawhide Ran...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/05/2022 12:29