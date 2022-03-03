BUSD approves Rawhide Ranch internship program

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District approved an agreement with Rawhide Ranch for a 12-week veterinarian and animal science internship program for BUSD students in fourth through eighth grade.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Feb. 16 approved the program. The agreement calls for 24 students to participate in the program which actually began Feb. 4 and will run through April 28. The students will participate in the program on Friday afternoons.

“We are excited about these opportunities,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The program is called Rawhide Ran...