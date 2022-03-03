BUSD contracts with musical director

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has contracted for a musical director.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 Feb. 16 to approve an agreement with Becky Brooks for musical director consulting services. Brooks was hired as a contractor and will be paid $40 per hour.

“This is a new addition,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

“Urinetown,” which is a satirical comedy about government overreach and the dangers of protest, had 965 performances on Broadway between 2001 and 2004. The Bonsall High School Theater Company Club will be having performances of...