California has the seventh most digitally-connected seniors in the U.S.

Internet access for seniors has been crucial during the pandemic, allowing them to have telehealth visits and keep in touch with others.

SAN DIEGO – One of the most prominent and likely enduring changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the rapid shift towards new technologies that facilitate remote communication, entertainment, learning and work. While older Americans generally have lower rates of technology adoption than their younger counterparts – for example, 78% of 65-and-over households have internet access compared to 89% of households overall – they are more digitally connected today than ever before.

Technology has enabled seniors to endure some of the most trying aspects of the COVID-19 pandem...