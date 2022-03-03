Fallbrook Women's Connection celebrates REINS

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon; doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Country music will be performed by Allen Sargent at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch.

The program this month celebrates REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, Executive Director Debbie Shinner and Business Development Director Canece Huber will explain their mission, how the community can get involved, how to adopt a horse, and how to volunteer. REINS is dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults through equine-assisted activities. "REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program is changing lives one ride at a time!"

The entertainment will be country music provided by Allen Sargent.

Inspirational speaker Paula Abbott will share her dramatic story entitled "Confessions of a Texas Cowgirl that went from broken to beautiful." The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way. Free child care provided with reservations. To make a reservation, call 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.