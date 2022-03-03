Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Firefighter boot drive to be held March

 
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:15pm

Fallbrook Firefighters Association members will be at the intersection of Ammunition Road and South Mission Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 10 to collect money for the San Diego Burn Institute. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The firefighter's annual boot drive will be in-person this year, on March 10. Fallbrook Firefighters Association members will be out at the intersection of Ammunition Road and South Mission Road collecting money for the San Diego Burn Institute from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If anyone can not donate during that time, they can drop off their donations at any North County Fire Protection District fire stations or visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/burn-institute/boot-drive.

In 2021, firefighters throughout San Diego County helped raise $200,000 for the Burn Institute's programs and services, including Camp Beyond the Scars for young burn survivors.

Proceeds benefit the Burn Institute's fire and burn prevention education programs and burn survivor support services such as Camp Beyond the Scars (https://burninstitute.org/burn-survivor-programs/) for burn-injured children. This unparalleled camp program has provided a safe place for hundreds of young burn survivors to share their experiences in a supportive and nurturing camp environment.

In addition, a portion of the Boot Drive donations are used to sustain the Red Line of Courage Fund, (https://burninstitute.org/red-line-of-courage-fund/) designed to provide financial support to members of the fire service who sustain a burn injury while on duty. This unique program assists with the immediate and long-term needs that arise while our local heroes are recovering from the trauma of a burn.

Submitted by Fallbrook Firefighters Association.

 

