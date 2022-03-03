George Rudolph Eastom, 85, of Fallbrook, California, passed away Jan. 26, 2022, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.

George was born in Emporia, Kansas to George P. and Emma L. Eastom on a beautiful spring day in April.

Early in his childhood, the family moved to Montana where George grew up and forged many long-lasting friendships. He attended the Montana School of Mines in Butte where he studied geological engineering and went on to Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington where he earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

George's genuine personality and optimistic outlook landed him a job at McDonnell Douglas in Southern California, but his time there would be brief, as the natural entrepreneur he was, soon emerged. South Bay Engineering and Deutsch Company provided opportunities to work in real estate and land development, leading him to start his own firm which would last for the next 45 years and from which he would never retire.

George would meet the most significant person in his life, Linda Marie Brasher, at a Saint Lawrence Martyr's Catholic Youth Organization meeting and dance in Redondo Beach. Soon after, he pursued his dream of marrying her and starting their family. They were married in November of 1962 and celebrated the birth of their first child, George R. JR. the following year. A second son, James Thomas and daughter Tracy Lynn would soon follow...Their beautiful life of 60 years together had begun.

Twenty-one years living in Rancho Palos Verdes and raising their three children brought many wonderful friendships that continue today. George was a beloved soccer coach and spent warm summer days at the Rolling Hills High School swimming pool regaling his children and their friends with high dives and cannon balls.

In 1985, George and Linda moved the family to Fallbrook where he continued his work in the design and construction of residential and industrial properties. George and Linda joined the Fallbrook Tennis Club, and the Exploradoras Camping Club, enjoying many fun times and friendships. During this time, George would take the family and their friends in jeeps and trucks to Carol's Cabin in Yucca Valley, to drive off-road and explore the desert. The Switchbacks and Dixie Mine Road were favorite trails.

The family also spent many years vacationing at their river house in Parker Arizona, boating, water skiing and fishing. Throughout the years, George's family was his focus, and his home was where he wanted to be.

George loved and spent a lot of time with his six grandchildren, Joseph (Joey), Heather and Jamie Joyce (Tracy and Brian Joyce) and John, Henry and Elizabeth Eastom (James and Rebecca Eastom) who were with him and comforted him in his final moments.

George is also survived by his brother Richard (Dick) Eastom and his nieces and nephews: Greg, Debbie, Lynn, Thomas (Tommy), Kristin, Jennifer and Mark.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held on April 7, at 11 a.m. at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook.

Friends wishing to honor George are encouraged to make a donation to their local Salvation Army.